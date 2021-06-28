Home / News / India News / LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, involved in several killings, arrested
LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, involved in several killings, arrested

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 05:17 pm
LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, involved in several killings, arrested
Nadeem Abrar, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today.

Nadeem Abrar, a top-level commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been arrested by the police from Narbal area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. One of his close associates was also held, reports say. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar called their arrests a "big success." Here are more details on this.

Details

Abrar, his accomplice were traveling in an Alto car

Police did not immediately reveal details of the arrest. However, sources cited by News18 say Abrar was traveling in a car - a Maruti Alto bearing the registration number JK-05E-5646. He was accompanied by another terrorist in that vehicle. The arrest was made by joint teams of Srinagar Police and Cargo at the National Highway Crossing, Parimpora, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Pistols and hand grenades recovered from their possession

Police also recovered ammunition and weapons from their possession, including pistols and hand grenades. Abrar is a resident of Narbal and believed to be a close aide of Yousuf Kantroo, another LeT commander, sources told News18. He was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora earlier this year, cops reportedly said.

Kashmir Police confirmed the news via this tweet

Recent incident

Earlier, 3 LeT terrorists were killed in encounter

Just last week, three LeT terrorists, including the outfit commander Mudasir Pandit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. That encounter took place in the Gund Brath area, according to reports. Pandit was wanted in several cases, including the killings of two BJP councillors and a cop.

Other details

Recently, drone attack was reported at Jammu airport

Abrar's arrest comes just a day after a drone attack was carried out at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, causing minor injuries to two personnel of the force. It was the first-of-its-kind drone strike on an Indian military facility. Hours later, a crude bomb was also found by the police in Narwal area of Jammu.

Trending Topics