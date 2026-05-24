Local teams control Budogi fire in Tehri within 90 minutes
India
A big forest fire broke out near Budogi village in Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Saturday evening, burning about 14 hectares of forest.
Thankfully, local teams jumped into action and managed to control the flames within one and a half hours.
DFO Puneet Tomar says homes safe
According to Divisional Forest Officer Puneet Tomar, the fire moved downhill toward empty areas, so nearby homes weren't at risk.
He credited the firefighting teams for their quick work that stopped things from getting worse.