Home / News / India News / Lockdown in 11 Karnataka districts to continue after June 14
India

Lockdown in 11 Karnataka districts to continue after June 14

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 12:06 pm
Lockdown in 11 Karnataka districts to continue after June 14
Some relaxations will be given in the rest of Karnataka after June 14

COVID-19 induced lockdown measures will continue in 11 districts of Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21, while some relaxations will be given in the rest of the state from June 14, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday. He said that the COVID-19 curfew will be imposed from 7 pm-5 am after the current lockdown ends on June 14.

In this article
Restrictions

Officials free to impose more restrictions in their districts

Further, the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. "Current restrictions will continue in eleven districts with high-positivity rate till 6 am on June 21, in rest of the districts, restrictions have been relaxed. However, concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts," Yediyurappa said.

COVID-19

Relaxation in lockdown measures will continue till June 21

"In districts with high positivity rate - Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and in Kodagu- there will be no changes in the current guidelines," he added. The relaxation in the lockdown measures will be in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

Operation

Essential goods shops will operate till 2 pm

"All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 percent staff strength, but garment industries will operate with 30 percent staff strength," he said. "Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 pm from the earlier deadline of 10 am; all construction activities will be permitted, shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel have been allowed to open," he said.

Quote

Buses are not allowed to operate for now

"Parks will be opened from 5 am-10 am, street vendors can do their business from 6 am-2 pm, and autos and taxis are allowed to ply with a maximum of two passengers," he said. "For now buses are not permitted to operate," he added.

Government

Further relaxations will be announced if situation comes under control

"Important government departments can operate with 50 percent staff," he said. Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm. If the situation comes under control as per the expectations, it will help the government to announce further relaxations, Yediyurappa said as he sought the cooperation of everyone in this regard.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Unplanned vaccination can promote mutant strains, experts tell PM Modi

Latest News

TECNO SPARK 7T goes official in India at Rs. 9,000

Science

Pakistan gives Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal, India reacts

World

COVID-19 'bioweapon deployed by Centre,' says filmmaker; booked for sedition

India

Mi 11 Lite will be the "slimmest smartphone of 2021"

Science

Sensex jumps 250 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,800

Business

Latest India News

Unplanned vaccination can promote mutant strains, experts tell PM Modi

India

Giving girls mobiles leads to rapes: UP Women Commission member

India

Kerala woman, 'missing' for 11-years, found living nearby with lover

India

Chhattisgarh: Woman, five daughters jump to death before speeding train

India

After updating vaccine policy, Centre may renegotiate Covishield, COVAXIN prices

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics