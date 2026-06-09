Lt. Cmdr. Suraj Prashar awarded Shaurya Chakra for Bandipora operation

Prashar helped neutralize A++ foreign terrorist

Back in November 2024, Prashar was part of a late-night search operation in Chuntawadi village that turned dangerous when terrorists opened fire from inside a house, injuring troops.

Despite heavy gunfire, he helped take down one A++ graded foreign terrorist and kept his team updated in real time.

His quick thinking and leadership were key to the mission's success.

Other team members, Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, Lt. Cmdr. Ram Goyal, and Constable Saddam Hussain, were also recognized with the Shaurya Chakra for their roles.