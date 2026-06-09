Lt. Cmdr. Suraj Prashar awarded Shaurya Chakra for Bandipora operation
Lt. Cmdr. Suraj Prashar just received the Shaurya Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu on June 8, 2026, for his courage during a tough mission in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other top officials.
Prashar helped neutralize A++ foreign terrorist
Back in November 2024, Prashar was part of a late-night search operation in Chuntawadi village that turned dangerous when terrorists opened fire from inside a house, injuring troops.
Despite heavy gunfire, he helped take down one A++ graded foreign terrorist and kept his team updated in real time.
His quick thinking and leadership were key to the mission's success.
Other team members, Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, Lt. Cmdr. Ram Goyal, and Constable Saddam Hussain, were also recognized with the Shaurya Chakra for their roles.