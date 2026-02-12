Madhya Pradesh HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy
A 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh, who became pregnant after rape, has been allowed by the High Court to terminate her 29-week pregnancy.
The court made its decision based on her clear wish not to continue and the medical board observed that the survivor "did not appear mature enough to care for a child,"
while the court recognized that, as a minor, she would bear the physical and psychological consequences of continuing the pregnancy.
The case was registered under laws protecting children and marginalized groups.
Hospital will ensure emotional health is prioritized throughout procedure
A medical board confirmed the pregnancy was high-risk but found no fetal abnormalities. The survivor told doctors she didn't want to go through with it, saying she wasn't ready for motherhood.
On February 11, the judge approved the abortion, stressing her right to choose under Indian law.
The hospital will have a specialist team handle the procedure safely and focus on supporting her emotional health throughout.
If there's a live birth during the process, the state will take responsibility for care.