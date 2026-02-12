Madhya Pradesh HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy India Feb 12, 2026

A 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh, who became pregnant after rape, has been allowed by the High Court to terminate her 29-week pregnancy.

The court made its decision based on her clear wish not to continue and the medical board observed that the survivor "did not appear mature enough to care for a child,"

while the court recognized that, as a minor, she would bear the physical and psychological consequences of continuing the pregnancy.

The case was registered under laws protecting children and marginalized groups.