Madhya Pradesh HC orders father pay ₹46.262L for daughters' education
Big news from Madhya Pradesh: The High Court has ordered a father to pay ₹46,26,200 so his two daughters can finish their higher education.
The court made it clear: parents are responsible for funding their kids' studies, not just basic expenses.
This decision came after the mother and daughters argued that the usual maintenance order wasn't enough to cover real college costs.
Maintenance orders inadequate for college costs
The Family Court had set monthly payments (₹6,000 for the mother and ₹3,000 per daughter), but that barely scratched the surface of tuition fees.
One daughter is studying medicine in Kyrgyzstan, while the other is doing B. Tech at Manipal University, Jaipur.
Even though the father claimed money was tight, his financial records told a different story.
The High Court said skipping out on education costs wasn't okay and gave him 4 months to pay up, or face extra interest if he delays.