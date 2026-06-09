Madhya Pradesh HC orders father pay ₹46.262L for daughters' education

Maintenance orders inadequate for college costs

The Family Court had set monthly payments (₹6,000 for the mother and ₹3,000 per daughter), but that barely scratched the surface of tuition fees.

One daughter is studying medicine in Kyrgyzstan, while the other is doing B. Tech at Manipal University, Jaipur.

Even though the father claimed money was tight, his financial records told a different story.

The High Court said skipping out on education costs wasn't okay and gave him 4 months to pay up, or face extra interest if he delays.