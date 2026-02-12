Madhya Pradesh man kills 2 neighbors during morning puja
India
Early Thursday in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, 21-year-old Chhatrapati Singh allegedly killed two neighbors—Phool Kumari Singh (50) and Kemla (also spelled Kemala) Singh (65)—with an ax during a 'puja' ritual at dawn.
Two others, Sumitra and Rambhajan Singh, were seriously injured while trying to help after hearing screams.
Police are investigating the matter
Police have arrested Chhatrapati and are investigating if superstition or old disputes played a role.
Forensics collected ritual items like coconuts and incense from the scene.
Extra police are on duty to keep things calm as villagers gather.
The injured are in the hospital, and authorities say more details will come out as the case unfolds.