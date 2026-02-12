Madhya Pradesh man kills lover's husband, hides body in septic tank

Victim's family was pressing for investigation from early on

After he was reported missing on August 20, Shoaib hid Prince's body in his septic tank for nearly a month, covering it with garbage and salt to speed up decomposition. He then fled with Tulsi to Gujarat.

The victim's family had been pressing for an investigation from early on, and videos of Shoaib and Tulsi later reached the family and intensified their suspicions.

Six months later, police tracked down Shoaib using his phone location in Narsinghpur; he confessed during questioning.

Now, police have sent the recovered remains for DNA testing and are examining other angles, including possible involvement of additional persons.