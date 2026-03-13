Madhya Pradesh: No casualties in train derailment near Seoni
On Friday, the last coach of the Shahdol-Nagpur Express went off the tracks near Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh.
Thanks to some quick thinking by the loco pilot, who hit the emergency brakes, no one was hurt, and a bigger accident was avoided.
Railway teams and local authorities rushed in with emergency help
Railway teams and local authorities rushed in with emergency help. They detached the derailed coach so the rest of the train could move on by 2:30pm
Another train on that route was briefly stopped but got going again once everything was cleared.
Top railway officials are now looking into what caused the derailment
Top railway officials are now looking into what caused the derailment, with track misalignment as a possible reason.
Train services on the affected section were temporarily disrupted; the derailed coach was later detached and the Shahdol-Nagpur Express resumed its onward journey at around 2:30pm and other halted trains were allowed to proceed once tracks were cleared.