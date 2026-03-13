Madhya Pradesh: No casualties in train derailment near Seoni

Railway teams and local authorities rushed in with emergency help. They detached the derailed coach so the rest of the train could move on by 2:30pm Another train on that route was briefly stopped but got going again once everything was cleared.

Top railway officials are now looking into what caused the derailment

Top railway officials are now looking into what caused the derailment, with track misalignment as a possible reason.

Train services on the affected section were temporarily disrupted; the derailed coach was later detached and the Shahdol-Nagpur Express resumed its onward journey at around 2:30pm and other halted trains were allowed to proceed once tracks were cleared.