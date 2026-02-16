Madhyamam crisis: Kerala journalists, trade-union leaders join fast India Feb 16, 2026

K.P. Reji, State president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), observed a 24-hour fast in front of the head office of Madhyaman daily at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode district, protesting unpaid wages and what they call anti-worker policies.

Journalists and trade-union activists from various organizations turned up in support, showing real solidarity for fair treatment at work.