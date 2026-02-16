Madhyamam crisis: Kerala journalists, trade-union leaders join fast
K.P. Reji, State president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), observed a 24-hour fast in front of the head office of Madhyaman daily at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode district, protesting unpaid wages and what they call anti-worker policies.
Journalists and trade-union activists from various organizations turned up in support, showing real solidarity for fair treatment at work.
Protest highlights management's alleged anti-worker policies
The protest was launched by K.T. Kunhikannan from the Keluettan Study and Research Centre, who accused management of using new labor codes to make job cuts easier.
KUWJ's Suresh Edappal explained the reasons behind the protest, while speakers like INTUC's K. Rajeev and union leaders Jaison Mathew, P.K. Nasser, and T.M. Abdul Hameed addressed the gathering.