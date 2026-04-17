Madras HC to review Joseph Vijay and Soundararajan asset declarations India Apr 17, 2026

The Madras High Court will review the asset declarations of TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay and BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

This move follows recent questions raised about Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's own disclosures, with two new petitions now calling for more transparency from these candidates before the elections.