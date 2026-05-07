Madurai Bench bar urges restraint after AP judge's reported humiliation India May 07, 2026

The bar associations at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court have spoken up after a young lawyer was reportedly humiliated and threatened with remand by an Andhra Pradesh High Court judge.

In their joint statement, they said that respecting advocates is key to maintaining dignity in the courts, and urged judges to act with restraint and fairness.