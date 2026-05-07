Madurai Bench bar urges restraint after AP judge's reported humiliation
India
The bar associations at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court have spoken up after a young lawyer was reportedly humiliated and threatened with remand by an Andhra Pradesh High Court judge.
In their joint statement, they said that respecting advocates is key to maintaining dignity in the courts, and urged judges to act with restraint and fairness.
Madurai bar calls for mutual respect
The associations also called for stronger systems to encourage mutual respect between lawyers (the bar) and judges (the bench).
Standing with legal professionals across India, they highlighted how important it is to keep things professional, fair, and rooted in constitutional values inside the courtroom.