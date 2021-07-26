Maharashtra couple ordered to pay maintenance to aged parents

Tribunal ordered the monthly maintenance in keeping with provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007

A senior citizens' maintenance/pension tribunal in Thane district in Maharashtra has directed a woman and her husband to pay maintenance of Rs. 3,000 per month to her aged parents. The tribunal's presiding officer and Bhiwandi Sub-divisional Officer Dr. Mohan Nadalkar passed the order on July 14 and a copy of it was made available on Saturday.

Information

Petition was filed by the woman's mother

The elderly woman, a resident of Bhiwandi town in Thane, had filed a petition before the tribunal against her daughter and son-in-law. In her plea, she said her husband was mentally unstable and she had been working as a domestic help to sustain their livelihood.

Details

Daughter allegedly cheated mother, tried to evict her from home

The elderly woman had bought a house in 2016 for Rs. 5.30 lakh. But, her daughter, allegedly, taking advantage that the petitioner was illiterate, allegedly got the house transferred in her name by forging documents. The daughter and her husband later allegedly threatened the old parents and also tried to throw them out of the house.

Tribunal

Tribunal ordered payment as per directions by the Supreme Court

An offense was then registered against them with the Nizampura Police in Bhiwandi and the elderly woman later approached the tribunal. The tribunal, in keeping with the directions of the Supreme Court and provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, ordered payment of monthly maintenance to the petitioner and her husband.

Quote

Need to seek justice from the civil court: Tribunal

Directing the petitioner's daughter and son-in-law not to evict the parents from the house till the matter is decided by a civil court, the tribunal said, there is a need to seek justice from the civil court regarding the dispute on house purchase documents.