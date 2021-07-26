Home / News / India News / Maharashtra couple ordered to pay maintenance to aged parents
India

Maharashtra couple ordered to pay maintenance to aged parents

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 12:42 pm
Maharashtra couple ordered to pay maintenance to aged parents
Tribunal ordered the monthly maintenance in keeping with provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007

A senior citizens' maintenance/pension tribunal in Thane district in Maharashtra has directed a woman and her husband to pay maintenance of Rs. 3,000 per month to her aged parents. The tribunal's presiding officer and Bhiwandi Sub-divisional Officer Dr. Mohan Nadalkar passed the order on July 14 and a copy of it was made available on Saturday.

In this article
Information

Petition was filed by the woman's mother

The elderly woman, a resident of Bhiwandi town in Thane, had filed a petition before the tribunal against her daughter and son-in-law. In her plea, she said her husband was mentally unstable and she had been working as a domestic help to sustain their livelihood.

Details

Daughter allegedly cheated mother, tried to evict her from home

The elderly woman had bought a house in 2016 for Rs. 5.30 lakh. But, her daughter, allegedly, taking advantage that the petitioner was illiterate, allegedly got the house transferred in her name by forging documents. The daughter and her husband later allegedly threatened the old parents and also tried to throw them out of the house.

Tribunal

Tribunal ordered payment as per directions by the Supreme Court

An offense was then registered against them with the Nizampura Police in Bhiwandi and the elderly woman later approached the tribunal. The tribunal, in keeping with the directions of the Supreme Court and provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, ordered payment of monthly maintenance to the petitioner and her husband.

Quote

Need to seek justice from the civil court: Tribunal

Directing the petitioner's daughter and son-in-law not to evict the parents from the house till the matter is decided by a civil court, the tribunal said, there is a need to seek justice from the civil court regarding the dispute on house purchase documents.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Salary, pension, EMI rules changing; all you need to know

Latest News

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

'Army of Thieves' teaser is genius, Matthias Schweighöfer impresses

Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

'Dexter' season nine trailer reveals how he fights his urges

Entertainment

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

Latest India News

Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh

India

Salary, pension, EMI rules changing; all you need to know

India

Coronavirus: 46% of all new cases concentrated in Kerala

India

Delhi hospital finds rise in neurological issues among post-COVID patients

India

#MannkiBaat: Modi asks India to cheer for Tokyo Olympics athletes

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Supreme Court Of India News

AGR dues: SC rejects telcos' plea seeking corrections in dues

Business

Shift LGBTQ+ couple to safe house, provide security, orders HC

Delhi

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

India

Centre seeks extension for ex-gratia compensation to COVID-19 victims' kin

India

Sorry state of affairs: SC on Kerala's Bakrid lockdown relaxation

India
Trending Topics