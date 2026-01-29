Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in Baramati plane crash; probe underway

What happened and where the investigation stands

The Mumbai-Baramati flight contacted air traffic during its approach in poor visibility due to dense smog but missed its first approach.

On the second try, it crashed about 200 meters from the runway—bursting into flames on impact.

Police have filed an Accidental Death Report, while aviation authorities are digging into flight data and weather conditions.

Notably, Baramati airfield lacks instrument landing aids, which experts say could be relevant.