Pawar tours flood-hit villages, uses rescue boat to reach out

India

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Jul 26, 2021
Pawar also interacted with the flood-affected people and assured them of rehabilitation and all help

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured various rain-hit villages in the Sangli district on Monday and used a rescue boat to reach out to flood victims in some areas. The Deputy Chief Minister also interacted with the flood-affected people and assured them of rehabilitation and all help from the state government. Here are more details.

Details

Three other ministers also accompanied Pawar during his visit

State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, and Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam accompanied Pawar during his visit to the flood-battered Bhilwadi and other areas of the district. They used a boat to reach out to people affected by the monsoon mayhem in Bhilwadi. Pawar will hold a review meeting after taking stock of the situation.

Emergency financial aid provided to Raigad and Ratnagiri

Meanwhile, the water level of the Krishna river at Irwin bridge was at 52.11 feet at 11 am, as against the danger mark of 45 feet, an official said. The state government on Sunday said it has provided an emergency financial aid of Rs. 2 crore each to Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

CM Thackeray will visit some more rain-affected areas on Monday

Satara, Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Thane, and Sindhudurg, also affected by rains, were provided with a financial aid of Rs. 50 lakh each. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit some of the rain-affected areas in Patan tehsil of Satara district on Monday. The CM on Sunday visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding in Ratnagiri district, and interacted with residents, businessmen, and shopkeepers.

Need central assistance for long-term mitigation measures: Thackeray

He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area. Thackeray had said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures" and comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared. Heavy rains last week caused floods and landslides in some areas of Maharashtra, including the deadliest landslide at Taliye village in the Raigad district.

