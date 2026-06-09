Maharashtra forms panel to probe onion price drops and exports

Committee to study causes and remedies

The committee includes experts like Dr. Kisanrao Lawande, Sunil Pawar, Sarang Nirmal, and Maharashtra Director of Marketing Sharad Jare.

They'll look into what's causing price swings, suggest better onion varieties for farming, figure out smarter storage methods (so onions last longer), and explore ways onions can be used beyond just cooking.

They have just 15 days to share their recommendations, so changes could come fast if things go well.