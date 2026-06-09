Maharashtra forms panel to probe onion price drops and exports
Onion prices in Maharashtra have taken a hit, leaving farmers worried.
To tackle this, the state government has formed a special panel to find out why prices keep dropping and how export policies have played a role.
The group's job is to come up with both quick fixes and long-term solutions so farmers aren't stuck in this recurring cycle.
Committee to study causes and remedies
The committee includes experts like Dr. Kisanrao Lawande, Sunil Pawar, Sarang Nirmal, and Maharashtra Director of Marketing Sharad Jare.
They'll look into what's causing price swings, suggest better onion varieties for farming, figure out smarter storage methods (so onions last longer), and explore ways onions can be used beyond just cooking.
They have just 15 days to share their recommendations, so changes could come fast if things go well.