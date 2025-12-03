Maharashtra HC says: Announce all local election results by Dec 21

Why does this matter?

The first round of voting wrapped up on December 2, with about half the eligible voters showing up.

The next phase is set for December 20, and exit polls are off-limits until voting ends.

Political leaders aren't happy—Chief Minister Fadnavis called the delays "a system's failure," while Congress's Harshvardhan Sapkal said people are losing trust in how elections are run.

The court stepped in to keep things fair, and everyone's watching closely to see if this helps restore confidence.