Home / News / India News / Maharashtra: Heavy rains batter Thane, Palghar
India

Maharashtra: Heavy rains batter Thane, Palghar

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 11:56 am
Maharashtra: Heavy rains batter Thane, Palghar
National Disaster Response Force was deployed to rescue people

Heavy rains pounded Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts adjoining Mumbai during the night and on Thursday morning, which caused inundation and boulder crashes at various places, disrupted train services, and marooned some villages, officials said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were roped in to rescue hundreds of stranded people, they said. "Train services were suspended," district authorities said.

In this article
Incidents

Rail tracks submerge; bridge in Thane suffers damage

Rail tracks at Umbermali Station near Kasara were submerged up to the platform level and there were boulder crashes in the Ghat section. A bridge at Sapgaon in Sahapur taluka of Thane suffered extensive damage, leading to traffic movement on the bridge being suspended. The Modak Sagar dam in Sahapur started overflowing and two of its gates were opened to release the water.

Other areas

Hundreds of people were rescued from villages near Sahapur

Some villages in the Sahapur taluka were marooned. Local authorities with the help of the NDRF rescued hundreds of people from those places. In Bhatsai village, stranded people could not come out and were shifted to a school in the locality. In Vashind, floodwaters entered a housing complex and its residents were shifted to a Zilla Parishad school with the help of the NDRF.

Bhiwandi

Several people were rescued from Bhiwandi taluka also

In Bhiwandi taluka of Thane, a number of people stranded in the water-logged areas of Padgha, Kawad, Ganesh Nagar, and Khairpada were rescued with the help of the NDRF and the Thane Disaster Response Force teams, tehsildar Adik Patil said. A number of people were also rescued from flooded localities near the banks of the Kamwari river in Bhiwandi, another official said.

Further details

Nashik-Jawhar route is blocked due to landslide

The Nashik-Jawhar route was closed following a landslide and operations there are likely to resume by Thursday evening, Palghar Collector Dr. Manik Gursal said in a message, and asked people to use the Trambak-Deogaon-Khodala route. Various places witnessed flooding in Vasai, Virar, and other locations in Palghar, but no loss of life was reported so far, officials said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped

Latest News

Audi e-tron, Sportback launched in India at Rs. 1 crore

Auto

Decoding the evolution of different formats of cricket

Sports

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's prices and colors leaked

Technology

Kerala boy makes typographic portrait of Mammootty using 407 movie-names!

Entertainment

Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Auto

Latest India News

Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped

India

Indian Army on alert as China enhances activity along LAC

India

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

India

BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets for first time since 2019

India

CAA, NRC have nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide: Bhagwat

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Maharashtra News

Coronavirus: India adds 4,000 more deaths as Maharashtra clears backlog

India

Two children drown in river amid heavy rains in Raigad

India

Central team suggests total lockdown in 2 Maharashtra districts

India

COVID-19 effect: Number of pre-primary students falls in Aurangabad schools

India

Thackeray performs 'maha puja,' prays for end of COVID-19 crisis

India
Trending Topics