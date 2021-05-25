When and how will Maharashtra and Karnataka ease COVID-19 curbs?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 02:39 pm

Maharashtra and Karnataka consider easing coronavirus curbs. So, when and how will that happen?

The Maharashtra government is considering extending the state-wide lockdown by another week and may finally begin lifting restrictions once that period ends, sources have told News18. The officials are currently mulling whether they should start lifting curbs from June 1 or June 7. That decision is expected to be taken during a meeting scheduled for tomorrow. Here's more on this.

Unlocking

Maharashtra reopening likely in 4 phases

The sources further told the publication that the reopening of the state will likely take place in four phases. The first phase will allow the reopening of non-essential shops in a gradual manner. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain shut across the state. Local train services can be expected to restart operations in the final phase of unlocking.

Details

Maharashtra continues reporting fall in daily cases

Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state in the COVID-19 outbreak, has been seeing a significant decline in its daily new infections and positivity rate over the past couple of weeks. In the past 24 hours, the state registered 22,122 fresh coronavirus cases and 361 more deaths. This marked the fifth consecutive day that new cases in the state remained below 30,000.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, government to lift curbs after June 7

In the neighboring state of Karnataka, the government is planning to ease the lockdown curbs after June 7 if COVID-19 cases continue to show a declining trend. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has reportedly directed officials and experts to prepare a blueprint for reopening in a phased way. The reopening can be expected to take place in three to four stages.

Situation

Karnataka sees 25K cases; Bengaluru peak apparently passed

An analysis of weekly COVID-19 data from Bengaluru shows the state capital witnessed the peak of the second wave between May 1 and May 7. In the last 24 hour-period, Karnataka saw 25,311 new cases while 529 died of the disease, according to the state health bulletin released on Monday. 57,333 people also recovered or were discharged through the day.

Situation in India

Delhi, Haryana extended lockdown; India reports 1.96L cases

Much of India remains affected by lockdown curbs even as COVID-19 cases continue to fall across several states. Over the weekend, governments of national capital Delhi and the neighboring Haryana announced one-week extensions of their prevailing lockdowns. In the last 24 hours, India reported 1.96 lakh new coronavirus cases, the lowest one-day surge since mid-April. However, thousands of Indians continue to die each day.