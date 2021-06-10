Landslides reported, bridge collapses amid heavy rains in Maharashtra

Thane Mayor and Municipal Commissioner took stock of the situation

Multiple incidents of landslide, wall, and bridge collapse were reported in Thane City and Palghar District in Maharashtra which was lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday, officials said. "While no casualties have been reported, at least six vehicles were damaged after trees fell on them during the downpour," said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) regional disaster management cell.

Information

Landslides were reported at Panvel-Kalwa road and Mumbra Bypass road

"Landslides were reported at Panvel-Kalwa road and Mumbra Bypass Road, both in Mumbra," the official said, adding rescue teams rushed to the scene to clear the roads and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Thane City

Compound walls of two housing complexes collapsed in Thane City

Apart from this, three incidents of wall collapse occurred in Thane City, but no casualty was reported. "Compound walls of two housing complexes in Savarkar Nagar and Manorama Nagar collapsed due to the rains, but no one was injured. Another wall collapse incident took place in the Mumbra area of Thane city," Kadam said.

Water logging

Over 55 cases of waterlogging were reported in Thane

As per reports from the Thane district administration, low-lying areas in Kalyan, Dombivili, Ambernath, Badlapur, and Bhiwandi cities of the district were inundated following incessant showers. "There were as many as 55 cases of waterlogging in Thane city," Kadam said. Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and municipal commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma took stock of the situation.

Palghar

A bridge in Kolgaon village collapsed, movement affected

The District Guardian Minister of Thane Eknath Shinde visited the RDMC and disaster control cell to assess the situation. In Palghar, Chief of the District Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam said, "A bridge in Kolgaon village of Palghar District collapsed amid the downpour. No one was injured in the bridge collapse, but transport link to villages around the bridge was cut off."

Details

COVID-19 vaccination suspended in Thane and Palghar

Meanwhile, flooding was also reported in the low-lying of Palghar in the Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar belt. "However, no major rain-related accidents were reported in the district," the CEO of the Disaster Management Cell at Palghar Dr. Kiran Mahajan said. The authorities have suspended COVID-19 vaccination in Thane and Palghar as heavy rains are expected in the regions in the coming days.