Man held for killing his girlfriend's stepmother for opposing relationship

The highly decomposed body of the 39-year-old victim was recovered on July 10

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from a village in the Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his girlfriend's stepmother for opposing their relationship, police said on Thursday. The highly decomposed body of the 39-year-old victim was recovered on July 10 near a river in Guravali village in Kalyan taluka, it said. Here's more.

Dalvi killed, dumped victim's body in the bushes

During the probe, police found that Sameer Dalvi, the lover of the woman's daughter, had killed her and dumped her body in the bushes by the riverside. Dalvi was in love with the victim's stepdaughter, although the latter opposed their relationship, police said.

Woman didn't think he was worthy of marrying her stepdaughter

"Recently, on the birthday of the victim, the accused had visited her home to greet her," a police official informed. "However, her stepmother objected to his presence and asked him whether he was worthy of marrying her daughter. Annoyed over it, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her and executed his plan on July 4," the official said.

Local court remanded Dalvi in police custody till July 17

The victim worked in the conservancy department of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Her family members carried out a search to trace her but in vain. Later, a missing person's report was filed at Kalyan Taluka Police Station, he said, adding that Dalvi was arrested after her body was found. A local court has remanded Dalvi in police custody till July 17.