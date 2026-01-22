Maharashtra mayoral lottery drama: Rigged or fair?
Maharashtra just held a lottery to pick mayors for 29 cities, with 15 spots going to women—including Mumbai and Pune.
But things got heated fast, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) accused officials of rigging the draw and leaving out OBC/ST candidates.
They're especially upset about new rules they say blocked their own members from even having a shot.
Why should you care?
This isn't just political noise—it's about whether everyone gets a fair chance in local government.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar backed Kishori Pednekar's objections and criticized the reservation process, while the state government insists everything was by the book.
With Mumbai's mayor post at stake and big alliances forming after recent elections, how this plays out could shape who actually gets to lead your city.