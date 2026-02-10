Maharashtra: NCP worker's victory bash turns hotel into battleground
India
A late-night victory party for NCP's Amol Bhore in Osmanabad, Maharashtra, got out of hand when hotel staff asked party workers to stop dancing on tables.
Instead of calming down, the group allegedly trashed Aisaheb Hotel—smashing furniture and creating chaos.
Legal action will follow after suspects are identified
CCTV footage shows several men with sticks damaging the hotel's property.
Police have registered a case based on the owner's complaint and are reviewing video evidence to track down those involved.
An active search is on, and authorities say legal action will follow once suspects are identified.