Over 13,000 prison inmates vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

India

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Jun 24, 2021
The High Court posted the matter for further hearing on July 22

More than 13,000 prison inmates in Maharashtra have been so far vaccinated against coronavirus and the number of active COVID-19 cases among them has reduced significantly, the State Government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The High Court noted that there had been a "substantial improvement" in prisons of the state in the implementation of steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Inmates

13,567 of 23,372 inmates have been vaccinated

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni that currently, 23,372 inmates are lodged in 47 prisons across the state. "Out of them, 13,567 inmates had received the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 3,641 staff members at these prisons had also been vaccinated," he said.

'Recommendations to de-congest prisons have been implemented'

Kumbhakoni also told the court that the prison department had implemented recommendations of the state high-power committee on de-congesting prisons, and granted interim bail to 2,700 inmates and emergency parole to another 518 inmates.

Only 20 active cases among inmates: Kumbhakoni

According to The Free Press Journal, Kumbhakoni informed the bench that active cases among inmates have reduced to 20, and amongst staffers to 26. "We have managed to de-congest prisons to some extent. The rate of vaccination of inmates as well as staff has also increased and this has resulted in a significant reduction in the active cases among inmates," he said.

State has decided to amend prison rules for treating inmates

Advocate General also told the bench, that the state government has decided to amend prison rules of treating inmates in civic-run hospitals which is presently not allowed, according to FPJ.

Further hearing over the matter on July 22

The bench was hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that it had initiated suo motu (on its own) earlier this year to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection among prison inmates. Noting that there had been a "substantial improvement" in prisons in the implementation of steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, the HC posted the matter for further hearing on July 22.

