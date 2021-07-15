Home / News / India News / Maharashtra: Seven persons injured in a bus-truck collision
Maharashtra: Seven persons injured in a bus-truck collision

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 01:24 pm
The incident occurred on Nagpur-Bhandara Road

Seven persons traveling in a bus were injured after the driver of a truck that was running ahead of it suddenly applied brakes when a mentally ill man hurled a stone toward his vehicle near Nagpur city, a police official said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Nagpur-Bhandara Road, in which the bus driver and conductor suffered injuries, he said.

What happened?

Bus driver avoided a direct rear-end collision with the truck

The truck and the bus were heading towards Bhandara from Nagpur, Senior Inspector of Mauda Police Station, Hemantkumar Kharabe, said. The bus was moving with great speed behind the truck. As the truck's speed suddenly dropped, the bus driver also applied brakes and avoided a direct rear-end collision. However, the bus veered off the road after its right side hit the truck, he added.

Police registered an offense under numerous provisions

The police official said that the mentally ill man managed to escape from the spot after the accident. On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to a local hospital. The bus driver and the conductor sustained fractures in the mishap. The police has registered an offense under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

