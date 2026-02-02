Maharashtra to use TReDS to clear pending bills India Feb 02, 2026

Maharashtra plans to greenlight TReDS, a digital platform that is expected to initially help clear around ₹5,000 crore of the over ₹22,000 crore in pending bills for small and medium contractors working with the Public Works Department.

The move comes after months of complaints about late payments, which have stalled projects and left many contractors struggling.

Now, departments are being told to set up clear rules so this rollout actually works.