Maharashtra to use TReDS to clear pending bills
Maharashtra plans to greenlight TReDS, a digital platform that is expected to initially help clear around ₹5,000 crore of the over ₹22,000 crore in pending bills for small and medium contractors working with the Public Works Department.
The move comes after months of complaints about late payments, which have stalled projects and left many contractors struggling.
Now, departments are being told to set up clear rules so this rollout actually works.
Why this matters
This isn't just government paperwork—these delays have hit thousands of workers and small businesses hard.
With unpaid bills in the state topping ₹1 lakh crore, TReDS could finally mean faster payments for about 3 lakh contractors and around 3 crore people dependent on them who've been stuck waiting.
If you care about jobs, smoother infrastructure projects, or how tech can fix old problems, this is worth a look.