Maharashtra village evacuated after 5-feet-wide cracks appear
Big cracks—some as wide as 5-6 feet—suddenly appeared in Kapildharwadi, a village near the Kapildhar waterfall in Beed district, Maharashtra.
With safety a top concern, everyone was asked to leave after the cracks developed.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has sent experts to figure out what's going on.
Residents shifted to local temple rest house
About 400 residents from 85 families are now staying at a local temple rest house, according to District Collector Vivek Johnson.
Authorities are working on a more permanent relocation plan, but for now, everyone is safe.
The next move depends on the GSI's detailed report, which should reveal what caused the cracks and how to keep the community safe in the long run.