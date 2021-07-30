Maharashtra: Woman molested on promise of film role; four held

The 24-year-old victim lodged a complaint at Kasarvadavali Police Station, where an offense was registered against the accused on Thursday night

Police has arrested a woman and three others in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly threatening and molesting a female artist by promising to give a role to her in a Hindi film, an official said on Friday. The 24-year-old victim lodged a complaint at Kasarvadavali Police Station, where an offense was registered against the accused on Thursday night, he said.

Incident

She was told to accept the director's demands

"The accused had told the victim that she has been shortlisted for a role in an upcoming Hindi movie and asked her to meet its director/producer in Thane, who was coming from Lucknow," he said. "They told her she has to accept his demands in order to bag the role. She was called to a farmhouse on GB Road on Thursday," the official added.

Details

Woman informed her parents, approached the film wing of MNS

However, she informed her parents about it and also approached the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). "On Thursday evening, the accused took her in a car to the specified location. However, on the way, they touched her inappropriately and pointed a weapon at her seeking favors. After reaching the spot, the victim mustered courage and secretly contacted her aunt," he said.

Accused

Accused were caught and thrashed by the MNS workers

"The woman also sent her farmhouse location to the MNS workers she was in touch with," the police official further said. The party workers reached the spot and caught the accused, who were later identified as Rahul Tiwari (30), his sister Kanchan Yadav (25), Rakesh Yadav (35), and Biralal Yadav (30) - and thrashed them.

Information

A video of the incident went viral on social media

A video of the four accused being beaten by party workers was shared on social media by MNS Chitrapat Sena Chief Amey Khopkar, which went viral. They took the accused to Kasarvadavali Police Station on Thursday night.

Case

Case under relevant IPC Sections and Arms Act was registered

"A case under IPC Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty), 509 (gesture or act intended to insult a woman's modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), and also relevant Sections of the Arms Act was registered against them," police said. Police has seized a country-made revolver from the accused and probing the case further.