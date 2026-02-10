Mahim Causeway water pipeline bursts, flooding road, affecting traffic
India
A major water pipeline burst during Monday's excavation work on Mahim Causeway, flooding the road and leaving parts of Bandra West and Khar West without water.
The leak also brought traffic to a crawl, with BMC teams rushing in for emergency repairs after traffic police control alerted civic authorities.
Drive carefully around the flooded stretch
If you live or travel through these areas, expect delays and dry taps. The incident highlights just how fragile Mumbai's water infrastructure can be, affecting daily routines.
Motorists are being told to drive carefully around the flooded stretch until things are fixed.