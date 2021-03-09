'Maitri Setu': Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh bridge

Speaking through video conference, Hasina said, "Opening of any bridge is a testimony to Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbor India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."
Modi also inaugurated 40,978 houses constructed under PMAY-U with a financial outlay of Rs. 813 crore, the Integrated Command and Control Centre built under the Agartala Smart City Mission, and laid the foundation for a Multi-Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand.