Home / News / India News / 'Maitri Setu': Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh bridge
India

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 03:09 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh through video conferencing.

The 'Maitri Setu' is a 1.9-kilometer-long bridge that connects Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.

Inaugurating the bridge, Modi said that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade.

Here are more details.

Bridge

Bridge built over Feni river

The 'Maitri Setu', which translates to 'Friendship Bridge', has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

It is aimed at increasing trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh.

The construction of the bridge was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a cost of Rs. 133 crore.

Bridge provides strong business link: Modi

Modi said the bridge provides a strong link of business, adding that the entire region is being developed as a trade corridor between Northeast India and Bangladesh.

The bridge strengthens recent rail and water connectivity projects in the region, he said.

It will also improve the connectivity of south Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur along with Tripura with Bangladesh and Southeast Asia, he added.

Quote

Testimony to Bangladesh's continued commitment to support India: Hasina

Speaking through video conference, Hasina said, "Opening of any bridge is a testimony to Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbor India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."

Tripura

'Tripura emerging as role model for states without double-engine governments'

Modi said Tripura is now a power surplus state and is emerging as a role model for big states that don't have "double-engine" governments.

"Tripura, which was pushed back by the strike culture for many years, is now working for Ease of Doing Business. Where industries had come to the brink of closure, there is now space for new industries and investments," he said.

Other projects

Modi also flagged off multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura

Separately, Modi laid the foundation stone for an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom, to be built at a cost of Rs. 232 crore.

He laid the foundation stone for the Rs. 1,078 crore National Highway 208 project connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters.

Modi also inaugurated state highways and other district roads, developed by the state government.

Information

PM inaugurated over 40,000 houses built under PMAY-U

Modi also inaugurated 40,978 houses constructed under PMAY-U with a financial outlay of Rs. 813 crore, the Integrated Command and Control Centre built under the Agartala Smart City Mission, and laid the foundation for a Multi-Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand.

