Makaravilakku 2026: What to know about Sabarimala's big festival

Key festival moments and travel tips

Makaravilakku happens on January 14, 2026, with the Makara Jyoti light appearing—a moment thousands wait for each year.

Devotees can catch this from spots like Pandithavalam and Saramkuthi, but heads up: travel from Nilakkal closes after 10am and from Pamba after 11am that day.

After the main event, pilgrims will return in phases with police help and KSRTC busses to keep things smooth and safe.