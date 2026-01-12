Makaravilakku 2026: What to know about Sabarimala's big festival
The annual thiruvabharanam procession—where Lord Ayyappa's ornaments are carried by devoted bearers—has kicked off from Pandalam, marking the start of a three-day trek to Sabarimala.
The journey pauses at several temples along the route before reaching Sannidhanam on January 14 for the ceremonial adornment of the deity.
Key festival moments and travel tips
Makaravilakku happens on January 14, 2026, with the Makara Jyoti light appearing—a moment thousands wait for each year.
Devotees can catch this from spots like Pandithavalam and Saramkuthi, but heads up: travel from Nilakkal closes after 10am and from Pamba after 11am that day.
After the main event, pilgrims will return in phases with police help and KSRTC busses to keep things smooth and safe.
Why it matters
This isn't just a religious event—it's a massive gathering that blends tradition, community spirit, and careful planning so everyone can be part of something special.
Even if you're not making the trek yourself, it's one of those uniquely Indian experiences worth knowing about.