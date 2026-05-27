Maksim Starchenko found injured in Uttarakhand, says he fled Ukraine
India
A 36-year-old from Ukraine, Maksim Starchenko, was found injured and without any identification in Doula village, Uttarakhand, India.
Locals took him to the hospital, where he told police he'd escaped the war back home, came to India for trekking, but got lost in the mountains.
Police probe illegal entry, Foreigners Act
Starchenko was treated for minor injuries but couldn't show a passport or visa, raising red flags with authorities.
Since he entered a sensitive border area illegally and had no family contacts to share, police have registered a case under the Foreigners Act and are now investigating how he managed to slip into this high-security zone.