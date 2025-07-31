Next Article
Malegaon blast case: Ex-cop claims he was ordered to arrest Bhagwat
Retired inspector Mehiboob Mujawar has claimed he was ordered to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 2008 Malegaon blast probe—a case where all accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, were recently acquitted.
Mujawar says these orders came when the Maharashtra ATS led the investigation, before it moved to the NIA.
ATS conducted 'fake investigation,' says Mujawar
Mujawar criticized the ATS for what he called a "fake investigation" and said he refused to follow orders that would suggest "saffron terror."
He shared that not obeying led to a false case against him, hurting his four-decade police career.
Backing his claims with documents, Mujawar insists, "There was no saffron terrorism," and believes this shows deeper problems in how the original probe was handled.