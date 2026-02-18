Man arrested for derogatory remarks against Sukhu, wife
India
A man was arrested near the Himachal-Haryana border after a video of him making offensive remarks about Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife spread online.
The arrest happened quickly after someone filed a complaint at Rakkar police station on February 17.
Accused identified and caught
Rakkar police teamed up with the cyber cell and crime record bureau to investigate.
Using tech analysis, they identified the accused, who's from Rakkar, and caught him with help from Baddi police.
Dehra SP Mayank Chaudhary confirmed the arrest and said the accused "has been arrested now and the case is being investigated."