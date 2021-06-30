Home / News / India News / Man arrested for gunning down uncle and cousins in Ghaziabad
Man arrested for gunning down uncle and cousins in Ghaziabad

Ayyub's uncle, Riyazuddin, had refused to give him a loan of Rs. 10 lakh, after which he shot him dead

A man was arrested for killing his uncle and two cousins and injuring his aunt in the Loni area of Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak identified the arrested accused as Ayyub, a nephew of the 70-year-old slain businessman Riyazuddin. "The midnight murders had created a sensation in the area," the SSP said. Here are more details.

Details

His uncle had refused to lend him Rs. 10 lakh

The SSP said the accused carried out multiple murders on late Sunday night in the Toli Mohalla of Loni simply because his uncle Riyazuddin, a cloth trader, had refused to give him a loan of Rs. 10 lakh. Other than Riyazuddin, his sons, Azharuddin, 30, and Imraan, 28 were shot dead on Sunday night, whereas his wife Fatima, 65, was critically injured.

Financial crisis

He needed the money to start a scrap dealing business

Detailing the sequence of events, the SSP said that Ayyub had been facing a financial crisis and had been aspiring for a loan from his affluent uncle to start a scrap dealing business. The accused reached his uncle's residence on Sunday evening and pleaded with him to give him a loan of Rs. 10 lakh but Riyazuddin ignored his pleas.

Murder

Later that night, he shot him after he refused again

"Ayyub, however, stayed put at his uncle's house and went to sleep after having his dinner there. Around 2:30 am when Riyazuddin woke up to go to the washroom, Ayyub repeated his plea following which Riyazuddin bluntly told him that he would not give him any loan," the SSP said. At this, Ayyub fired at Riyazuddin repeatedly following which he died on the spot.

Quote

Riyazuddin's wife is undergoing treatment at a Noida hospital

"On hearing the gunshots, Riyazuddin's sons and wife rushed to his room, but Ayyub fired at them and fled from the spot. While Riyazuddin and his two sons died at the spot, his wife is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida," he said.

Police

The case was solved within 36 hours

"Azharuddin's pregnant wife, who too had rushed to the room, escaped the fatal fate because Ayyub's pistol got jammed as he tried to fire at her," police said. He added that the police was able to solve the case within 36 hours based on the leads available from the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the house and the work of the dog squad.

