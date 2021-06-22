Home / News / India News / Man sends hoax e-mail about bomb at Maharashtra secretariat; arrested
Man sends hoax e-mail about bomb at Maharashtra secretariat; arrested

Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 04:43 pm
Man sends hoax e-mail about bomb at Maharashtra secretariat; arrested

A 53-year-old man, upset over his child not getting admission in a school, sent an e-mail to the Maharashtra government claiming a bomb was placed in the state secretariat, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday following which the accused, identified as Shailesh Shinde, was arrested from his residence in Pune's Ghorpadi area.

He had sent e-mails to CMO complaining about the school

Shinde was upset over his child not getting admission in a school and had sent a few e-mails complaining about the school to the Chief Minister's Office at the "Mantralaya" (state secretariat), he said. As he did not get any response to his e-mails, he sent a message on the state Home Department's e-mail ID, the official said.

On the state Home Department's e-mail ID, he mentioned that a bomb was placed in the Mantralaya, the official added. The authorities alerted the police following which a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the secretariat. The BDDS conducted a search, but did not find anything suspicious, he said.

While investigating the matter, the police found the e-mail was sent from Pune, the official said, adding that Shinde was subsequently apprehended by Mundhwa Police in Pune. He was brought to Mumbai on Monday evening and placed under arrest after being questioned, the official said. An offense was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station, he said.

