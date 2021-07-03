Home / News / India News / MP: Man axes father, wife to death over illicit affair
India

MP: Man axes father, wife to death over illicit affair

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 05:28 pm
The accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway

A 35-year-old man allegedly axed his father and wife to death after he found them in a compromising position at their house in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said. "Santosh Lodhi killed his father Aman Lodhi (65) and wife Kavita (32) with an ax at their house in Gokalahar village, on Friday night," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) SS Baghel said.

In this article
Accused

Relative of the accused alerted the police about the incident

"During interrogation, Santosh told the police that he had killed the duo after he allegedly found them in an objectionable position at their home in the Balkheda Police Station area," the official said. "A relative of the accused alerted the police, and a team of policemen found the bodies lying in a pool of blood in a room," he said.

Incident

A similar incident was reported in Alwar last year

"The accused was sitting at the doorstep of the house," the official said. "The bodies were sent for post-mortem," he said, adding that the accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway. A similar incident was reported last year in Alwar, where a 32-year-old man beat his 60-year-old father to death for having an illicit relationship with his daughter-in-law, according to TOI.

Murder

Neighbors also informed police about the illicit relationship

A day prior to the murder, Pradeep found his wife and father in a compromising position following which he started planning the murder, police said. "The neighbors also informed us about the illicit relationship and we started suspecting that Pradeep was behind the murder," a police official had said. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) was registered against him.

