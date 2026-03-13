Man caught using smart glasses to cheat during court hearing
A man named Laimonas Jakstys tried to cheat his way through a London High Court hearing by secretly using smart glasses connected to his phone for live coaching during cross-examination.
When questioned, he denied using the smart glasses and denied they were connected to his phone, and he offered explanations including blaming ChatGPT, but Judge Raquel Agnello, KC, found clear evidence he had lied about the glasses and that someone else had actually written his witness statements.
Jakstys's odd pauses and audio glitches tipped off defense lawyer
Jakstys's odd pauses and audio glitches tipped off defense lawyer Sarah Walker, who noticed interference confirmed by an interpreter.
Once his glasses were removed, his phone began broadcasting a voice aloud while the interpreter was translating.
Jakstys blamed ChatGPT, but calls were traced to a contact he called "abra kadabra."
The judge ruled out all of Jakstys's testimony and sided with the defendants.
Walker said this was her first case like this, showing how courts now have to deal with new technology such as smart glasses.