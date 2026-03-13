Man caught using smart glasses to cheat during court hearing

Jakstys's odd pauses and audio glitches tipped off defense lawyer

Jakstys's odd pauses and audio glitches tipped off defense lawyer Sarah Walker, who noticed interference confirmed by an interpreter.

Once his glasses were removed, his phone began broadcasting a voice aloud while the interpreter was translating.

Jakstys blamed ChatGPT, but calls were traced to a contact he called "abra kadabra."

The judge ruled out all of Jakstys's testimony and sided with the defendants.

Walker said this was her first case like this, showing how courts now have to deal with new technology such as smart glasses.