Man detained at Mumbai airport after wife, mother-in-law die by suicide
India
Unnikrishnan was stopped at Mumbai airport after his wife Greema and her mother Sajitha died after allegedly consuming cyanide in Kamaleswaram on January 21, 2026.
Before their deaths, the women posted a suicide note online accusing Unnikrishnan of abandoning Greema after marriage and harassing her for dowry.
What happened next
Police caught Unnikrishnan thanks to a lookout notice as he tried to leave the country.
The case, first registered as unnatural death, is now being investigated as abetment of suicide.
After post-mortem exams, the bodies were returned to the family.