Man dies after alleged assault by TMC councilor
In North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, a man named Tulsi Adhikari died after an alleged assault by Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya.
The incident happened during a protest against illegal construction near Adhikari's home, where things got heated and the councilor reportedly attacked both Adhikari and his son.
Bhattacharya claims he's being framed for political reasons
Adhikari collapsed during the altercation and was declared dead at the hospital. His family has filed a police complaint, blaming the assault for his death.
Police have started investigating and questioned Bhattacharya, who says he's being framed for political reasons—he claims CCTV footage shows Adhikari's son pushed him first.
Meanwhile, locals are protesting for Bhattacharya's arrest, while some leaders allege he's getting police protection.