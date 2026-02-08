Man dies after alleged assault by TMC councilor

Bhattacharya claims he's being framed for political reasons

Adhikari collapsed during the altercation and was declared dead at the hospital. His family has filed a police complaint, blaming the assault for his death.

Police have started investigating and questioned Bhattacharya, who says he's being framed for political reasons—he claims CCTV footage shows Adhikari's son pushed him first.

Meanwhile, locals are protesting for Bhattacharya's arrest, while some leaders allege he's getting police protection.