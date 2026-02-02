Man dies after setting himself on fire; family suspects murder
India
A 25-year-old from Ghaziabad, Madhur Yadav, died after setting himself on fire in Modinagar.
His online history showed he'd been searching for painless suicide methods and watching related videos over the past couple of weeks.
He passed away at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Family names attacker
Yadav's family isn't convinced it was suicide—they say he named someone called Abhishek as his attacker before he died and have filed a complaint.
Police are looking into both the family's murder allegations and details from Yadav's personal life, including relationship troubles and past self-harm, as they try to figure out what really happened.