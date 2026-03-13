Man films wife's suicide instead of helping her
India
In Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district, Sriram Srinivas was arrested for recording his wife Krishnaveni's suicide on his phone during a heated argument.
Instead of stepping in to help, he chose to film the incident.
Afterward, Krishnaveni's family arrived, confronted Srinivas for his actions, and handed him over to the police.
Police are investigating the case
Police have registered a suspicious-death case and are questioning Srinivas while also sending Krishnaveni's body for autopsy.
Srinivas filmed the episode on his mobile phone and Krishnaveni's family members rushed to the spot and handed Srinivas over to the police as they work to understand what led up to this tragic event.