Man found dead in UP market; police probe animal attack
India
A 30-year-old man named Umesh Verma was found dead with severe injuries at Sheetla Ganj market in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
Police are investigating what happened, with Deputy SP Manoj Kumar Mishra reaching the spot and gathering details.
Forensic team on scene, post-mortem to reveal cause of death
A forensic team is on the scene collecting evidence, and a post-mortem will help figure out how Verma died.
Early checks suggest his wounds might be from an animal attack.
According to locals, Verma was an alcoholic.