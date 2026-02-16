Man gets gun license using fake documents, arrested for threatening

Taru's altercation with his girlfriend was caught on CCTV

The altercation was caught on CCTV, and a police complaint was filed the next morning.

Officers tracked Taru's car using its registration, eventually arresting him after tracing the vehicle as it headed toward the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Turns out, Taru already had several criminal cases against him and got his gun license by forging paperwork and lying about his background.

He's now facing charges for cheating, forgery, and making false statements, while authorities move to cancel his license.