Man gets gun license using fake documents, arrested for threatening
Rahul Taru was arrested after police traced the vehicle following allegations that he threatened his girlfriend with a licensed pistol—he reportedly slapped her during an argument and fired two shots into the air near the local bus stand.
Things took a turn when police found out he'd actually gotten his gun license using fake documents and by hiding his criminal record.
Taru's altercation with his girlfriend was caught on CCTV
The altercation was caught on CCTV, and a police complaint was filed the next morning.
Officers tracked Taru's car using its registration, eventually arresting him after tracing the vehicle as it headed toward the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.
Turns out, Taru already had several criminal cases against him and got his gun license by forging paperwork and lying about his background.
He's now facing charges for cheating, forgery, and making false statements, while authorities move to cancel his license.