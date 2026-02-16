Man jailed for robbery he didn't commit walks free
Feroz Ahmad, jailed for a 2000 Delhi robbery where Ajay Jain was shot at and lost a briefcase allegedly containing ₹20,000, has finally been acquitted.
Back then, police found the stolen briefcase at Ahmad's place after arresting him for something else.
But Jain admitted he only saw "dim faces" during the crime and couldn't really say if Ahmad was involved.
'You can't hold a ghost responsible for offenses'
Even though a lower court convicted Ahmad based on the briefcase and Jain's uncertain words, the High Court wasn't convinced.
On February 10, Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav ruled that poor visibility and a quick encounter made identification too shaky to hold up.
As the judge put it: "You can't hold a ghost responsible for offenses."
After about 25 years and seven months, Ahmad walks free because doubt remained.