Man jailed for robbery he didn't commit walks free India Feb 16, 2026

Feroz Ahmad, jailed for a 2000 Delhi robbery where Ajay Jain was shot at and lost a briefcase allegedly containing ₹20,000, has finally been acquitted.

Back then, police found the stolen briefcase at Ahmad's place after arresting him for something else.

But Jain admitted he only saw "dim faces" during the crime and couldn't really say if Ahmad was involved.