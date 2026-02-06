Man jailed for spitting at teen girls and bus driver
Damien Joseph Young, 59, has been sent to prison for five months after attacking two 14-year-old girls in Londonderry's Guildhall Square last December.
He spat at one girl and threatened the other while they were just walking by.
A bus driver stepped in to help but ended up being verbally abused by Young.
Young has 455 previous convictions
When police showed up, Young spat in an officer's face—adding assaulting a police officer to his charges.
He pleaded guilty and was called a "prolific offender" by the judge, who pointed out Young's staggering 455 previous convictions.