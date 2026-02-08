Man kills brother over marital issues in Bengaluru
India
In Bengaluru's Electronic City, a 35-year-old man named Anthony Raj allegedly stabbed his elder brother, Yesu Balaraju, to death on Friday night.
The argument reportedly related to Raj's two-year separation from his wife and ongoing marital problems.
After the fight escalated, Raj attacked Balaraju with a knife and fled the scene.
Raj was an alcoholic, underwent treatment at rehabilitation center
Police have registered a case based on their mother's complaint and are searching for Raj, who is still on the run as of Sunday.
Reports say Raj was an alcoholic, had been undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation center for mental health issues, and frequently quarreled with family.