Man kills wife, 2 kids over family dispute in Rajasthan
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jalore district, where 40-year-old Manglaram Purohit was arrested for murdering his wife Dadmi Devi (39), daughter Neeku (10), and son Hitesh (7) on February 18.
Police found the three on a cot, with blood stains across the room and courtyard.
At first, Purohit claimed someone else had killed his family members, but later admitted to committing the murders himself during questioning.
FSL team called to spot, bodies sent for post-mortem
Police say a family dispute led to the killings.
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.
While one of Purohit's sons works in Andhra Pradesh, another was at his uncle's house nearby when it happened.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities piece together what led to this heartbreaking event.