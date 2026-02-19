Man kills wife, 2 kids over family dispute in Rajasthan

FSL team called to spot, bodies sent for post-mortem

Police say a family dispute led to the killings.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

While one of Purohit's sons works in Andhra Pradesh, another was at his uncle's house nearby when it happened.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities piece together what led to this heartbreaking event.