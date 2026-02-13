Man kills wife, then takes her to hospital India Feb 13, 2026

In Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Lal Bahadur was taken into custody after his wife Sunita died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in Alahdadpur Basaunha village. After allegedly strangling Sunita, Bahadur rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Sunita's family shared that she had faced regular abuse at home and had even left several times because of it.