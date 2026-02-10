Man marries multiple women, hides previous marriage, arrested
India
Sushanth Poojary, 32, has been arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly scamming women through online marriage portals.
Police say he promised marriage, took money—like ₹6.6 lakh from a woman he married in Navi Mumbai last year—and then disappeared.
He reportedly hid his previous marriage and repeated this pattern with several women across Karnataka and Maharashtra.
At least 7 women cheated
Poojary is accused of cheating at least seven women in cities like Udupi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Karkala by hiding his marital status and collecting money before vanishing.
His accomplice, Bhaskar, a resident of Mulki who allegedly posed as a relative during one of the weddings, was also arrested.
Both are now in judicial custody as Mangaluru city police investigate.